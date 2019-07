In a tweet, Mr Djanogly said: "Boris has won and won well. Now we all need to get behind his efforts to deliver the Brexit deal that we need to have happen."

Alongside Mr Djanogly, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, Shailesh Vara, congratulated Mr Johnson, saying that it was "crucial for the party to unite" following the announcement.

Mr Vara said: "I am very pleased that Boris Johnson will be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"It is crucial that the whole party now unites behind Boris and supports him as we move forward.

"The big issue of our generation is Brexit. There was a clear public mandate that we should leave the EU and it is important we do so by October 31.

"We need to deliver Brexit, unite the country and ensure a Corbyn government does not get the keys to No10 Downing Street."

The mayor for Cambridge and Peterborough, James Palmer also congratulated the new leader, saying he was "delighted" that Mr Johnson was elected.

Mr Palmer said: "I'm delighted that Boris Johnson has been elected by Conservative Party members as the new party leader and prime minister.

"As a former mayor himself, Boris is a strong supporter of devolution and is also someone who fully understands the fundamental importance of investing in significant infrastructure projects.

"I feel confident that Boris sees the need to change the way we approach the delivery of major infrastructure projects and break free from what can so often be a stifling bureaucratic and managerial mindset when it comes to local government and how we deliver for local residents.

"It's right that Boris has a strong determination to ensure that the referendum result is respected and that we live the EU by the end of October come what may."

Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656. The former London mayor takes over from Theresa May.

However, South Cambs MP Heidi Allen expressed her dismay on social media saying "If ever I needed reminding why I left #notmypm."