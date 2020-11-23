G's is an international food and farming business, operating across the UK, Spain, Senegal, Central Europe, and the US. Picture: G's G's is an international food and farming business, operating across the UK, Spain, Senegal, Central Europe, and the US. Picture: G's

Those undertaking this key work are employed on farms, factories and grading and packing sites across the country, where the work is rewarding for many different reasons.

Opportunities in the food and agriculture industry are plentiful and there is scope to build long and successful careers.

Ramona Both, HR business partner, discusses the benefits of working at G’s Ramsey, near Peterborough.

Q: Can you tell us a little about G’s?

G’s was founded by Guy Shropshire in the Isle of Ely in 1952. Today the business has expanded exponentially to become an international food and farming business, operating across the UK, Spain, Senegal, Central Europe, and the US, employing just over 8,000 colleagues across the world.

G’s grow a broad range of salad and vegetable crops - celery, lettuce, radish, spring onions, beetroot, mushrooms and, of course, onions, which are graded and packed at G’s Growers Ramsey site. The site is a year-round operation, with a diverse group of 120 employees working together to supply onions and garlic to the UK’s major supermarkets.

Q: What kinds of individuals are suited to the work?

The produce industry is a fast-paced and dynamic industry that rewards people that want to be part of a team. If you are seeking a secure, permanent job, in a dynamic environment, within 20-30 minutes’ drive of Peterborough, Huntingdon, March or Chatteris then G’s Ramsey may have opportunities for you!

There is good flexibility within working patterns as G’s operate the Panama shift pattern which means every other weekend is off, and one in every two weeks is a shorter week. G’s Ramsey offers great career and training opportunities for those people looking to build a career in the agri-food industry.

There is a great sense of teamwork and stability here; we have some very long-serving employees, people who have been with us for 10,15, even 20 years.

Q: Can you tell us a little about the work?

The business is currently looking for general operatives, who do a variety of jobs; from packing and labelling to stacking and sorting. There are also opportunities for machine operators and line leaders. Rates of pay are competitive and there are ample overtime opportunities and additional employee benefits.

The health and safety of our colleagues is always of paramount importance. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have invested heavily in controls and management practices to keep all colleagues safe. We have some of the most stringent Covid controls in the industry.

Q: Are there any other benefits to working at the site?

Yes, everything here is underpinned by our strong values of trust, quality, efficiency expertise and can-do attitude. G’s Ramsey has great links with the local community, supporting local charities, such as Little Miracles and the local cricket and football clubs. We have a 5-year relationship with FareShare, which distributes food to those in need. In the past 12 months G’s Ramsey has contributed 328 tons of onions to FareShare partners.

The culture within the business is also supported by active employee social committees who contribute to making G’s Ramsey a great place to work.

