The mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, led the moment of reflection for the Queen in Huntingdon on Sunday evening. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A service of thanksgiving was held in Huntingdon on Sunday night on the eve of the Queen's funeral.

The mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, and representatives from Huntingdonshire District Council, as well as members of the public attended the event at All Saints Church on Huntingdon Market Square.

David Landon Cole at the thanksgiving service at All Saints Church in Huntingdon. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The service took place at 6pm, and then at 8pm, a national moment of reflection was held on the Square and the mayor lead this at the spot adjacent to where the floral tributes have been laid at the side of the town hall.

Huntingdon Town Council has said the flag on the Town Hall roof will return to full mast on Tuesday and those on the balcony will be removed.

Floral tributes will also be removed – the first tribute is to be removed by the mayor and it is hoped the deputy mayor and chaplain can attend, along with other members of council. Members of the public are welcome to observe the ceremonial removal of the floral tributes.