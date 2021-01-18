Published: 11:25 AM January 18, 2021

Your thanks to our teachers and school staff. - Credit: PA Wire

The challenges of lockdown have seen parents be more appreciative of the education system - as they strive to juggle between home schooling and work.

But spare a thought for those teachers trying to arrange lesson plans and maintain morale for pupils remotely.

There's also office staff trying to coordinate teaching for key workers' children, and headteachers facing up to the prospect of running exams under very different conditions this year.

The Hunts Post wanted to recognise the amazing teams working in schools across the district during this time, and asked readers to send us their tributes to teachers and support staff.

Here’s some of the positive things you had to say...

Kirsty Fender

A HUGE thank you to all at Thorndown Primary - especially to Miss Collins and Mrs Patterson – you've been great.

Victoria Draper

Brampton Village Primary School is doing such a good job in such a difficult time!

The school is so big and the teachers have so much on their plates with being parents and human beings going through the same pandemic as the rest of us.

Really appreciate all their efforts but particularly those of reception and year 3 teachers in making the home-schooling of my two children as bearable as it can be.

Kathleen Gaynor

The year 6 team at Huntingdon Primary School has gone above and beyond and also the rest of the staff a huge thank you from a grateful mummy xoxox

Stacey Saunders

Bushmead Primary School in Eaton Socon are fantastic! The headmaster from the day they went back after lockdown no.1 has gone above and beyond to keep everyone safe and protected and all the staff are doing amazingly through these difficult times.

Jeff Knott

Spaldwick Primary school have been incredible. Multiple and varied virtual contact sessions each day with follow up tasks, but more importantly all delivered in an understanding and caring way, putting the children's wellbeing first. Couldn't ask for more.

Sianade Bell

St Peters School have been great. My daughter is in year 9 and they've been so helpful and understanding since she started there. Huge praise for their kitchen staff too who always go the extra mile.

Di Cooling

Thank you Godmanchester CP School! A wonderful school for my granddaughter. So grateful for everything you do.... not just at the moment, but always. Keep safe!

Gemma Donaldson

Thank you Ashbeach School for all that you are doing to make this difficult time as manageable as can be. The children are missing their friends but we are keeping busy with the work set on Google Classroom.

Camille Altman

To all the wonderful staff at Hemingford Grey Primary School you have done us all proud with the way you have handled this pandemic; and reassured parents and our children all the way through.

You have gone above and beyond for Sammy especially and I would like to thank all the staff for the amazing jobs you do.

A special thanks to Mrs Honey, Mrs Marriott, Mrs Coulter, Mrs Read and Mrs Parker. Without your support this year could have been so much harder. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Vicky Vader

All staff at Swavesey Primary School have been so great and in particular Mrs Norden has been really supportive, I can't thank them enough, for the support last time and the clear easy to help with lessons this time around.

Sarah Doherty

For Southampton FC mad Mr Hawkins at Alconbury Primary School, Chloe is loving her sessions online.

They are interactive lessons planned with the class in mind, nothing is too much trouble and she mostly enjoys playing sheriff at the end of the day. Thank you from Chloe.

Kelly Haynes Goncalves

To Mrs Cawley, Mrs Stephens and everyone in Cherry class at Stukeley Meadows. Thank you for all that you doing, you are all awesome!

Sallie Walker

Please remember all the Early Years settings and childminders too who are still operating and trying their best.

Please continue to add your thanks on the pinned post on our Facebook page.