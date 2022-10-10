Help a good cause win £10,000 with your supermarket shop

Supermarket shoppers will be able to help a community organisation win a £10,000 grant this week.

Tesco has handed over £100m in community grants across the country since it launched its blue token scheme in 2016.

And to celebrate the milestone, customers at 100 stores on Friday (October 15) will be able to hunt for a special golden charity token in a lucky dip.

If they find it, they choose which out of three good causes receives the £10,000. The customer will also be handed a Tesco voucher for taking part.

St Neots Extra, in Barford Road, and St Ives Needingworth Express, in Needingworth Road, are participating in the giveaway.

One ‘digital’ golden token will also be available and customers can win this by nominating a charity through the Tesco Golden Grants competition, taking place on the @Tesco Twitter channel.

England Lioness, Ella Toone, is backing Tesco’s Golden Grants scheme.