The 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, carried out the robbery on 8 September last year.

The pair were in a car on St Peters Road, Huntingdon, at about 4.30pm when they pulled up behind the victim who was walking home.

The boy convinced him to get in the car, saying he just wanted to talk. They asked where he was going and he said he was walking to a nearby pub, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

The victim was then asked about ‘issues’ between him and one of the teenage boy’s friends, to which he said there weren’t any and reiterated that he didn’t want any trouble.

The boy threatened to stab the victim before locking the car doors and asking what he could ‘offer’ to avoid immediately being hurt.

The victim said he didn’t have anything and at this point the boy showed him a knuckle duster, which he was wearing on his left hand.

Out of fear, the victim showed the boy his wallet and was then asked how much he had in his bank account.

He told the pair he had just £20 in his account and the 18-year-old girl then drove all three of them to a nearby cashpoint.

The victim was told to draw the money out from the machine but leave his bag in the car. He was told if he ran away he would be hurt.

He withdrew the money and gave it to the boy and, in a bid to end the ordeal, told him he would walk to the pub from there.

However, the boy refused and the victim was told to get back in the car.

During this second car journey, the boy told the victim there were no longer any issues between them and warned him not to tell the police what had happened.

The victim was then dropped off at the pub.

The boy and girl were arrested, and in police interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

However, the pair later pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon at Peterborough Crown Court.

They were sentenced there today (11 April) where the boy was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institution.

The girl was handed a 39 week sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete 130 hours of unpaid work.

DC John Whitworth, who investigated, said: “The nature of these offences were shocking, particularly given the age of the defendants.

“The pair put their victim in genuine fear that violence would be used against him.

“I am glad we have managed to bring these offenders to justice and that the victim had the confidence to report it to us, despite being warned against doing so.”

