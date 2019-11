The 16-year-old boy was forced to hand over cash during the incident last Wednesday (November 13).

Police say he was in the Priory Hill area at about 6.30pm when he was approached by a group of four boys who demanded he handed over a small amount of cash before allowing him to leave.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and anyone with information should call police on: 101 quoting 35/81714/19 or visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report.