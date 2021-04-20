St Ives teenager donating her hair for charity

Published: 4:00 PM April 20, 2021

Isabella Pillay, 14-years-old from St Ives has been growing her hair for eight months, through the Coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. - Credit: Mala Pillay

A teenager from St Ives is donating her hair to charity and hopes to raise money to help children and young people.

Isabella Pillay, aged 14, has been growing her hair for eight month and plans to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust, provides free, real-hair wigs for youngsters who suffer hair loss through illness.

Isabella’s mum, Mala, aged 46, said she was really proud of her daughter, she said: “It is such a selfless act for a child to approach the charity and say she wants to give to others, to make a difference.

Isabella Pillay is donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Mala Pillay

Isabella has set a fundraising target of £100 and Pauline Mohamed, from the Genesis Hair Company, in St Ives is sponsoring Isabella's haircut, which is taking place at the end of April.

Isabella has set up a just giving page, if you would like to donate visit:- https://www.justgiving.com/ then search, Isabella Pillay, to find her page.

To find out more about the Little Princess Trust visit: https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/