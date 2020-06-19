A teenager who drove round Huntingdon with her mates on the roof of her car and led police on two pursuits has been sentenced.

Holly Wisson, of Drewels Lane, Abbotsley, pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous driving and was sentenced to a year in a Young Offender’s Institute at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday June 16.

The 19-year-old was first spotted driving dangerously round Huntingdon ring road on January 9 in a silver Ford Focus with two people on the roof.

On January 17 she cut in front of a police car on the ring road and then failed to stop for officers and went through a red light.

This led to an eight-minute pursuit where she was safely boxed in and stopped in Warboys.

Wisson led officers on another 20-minute pursuit in a black Fiat Stilo on February 5 through Huntingdon and a number of surrounding villages, driving in excess of the speed limit through villages and carrying out dangerous manoeuvres before she was stung and boxed in.

PC Chris Cooke from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Wisson’s excuses for her dangerous driving were that she thought she would fail a breath test (the test was negative) and that she wasn’t insured, neither of which are what you want to hear from someone driving on the county’s roads.”

Wisson has also been disqualified from driving for two and a half years and must take an extended driving test.