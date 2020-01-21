The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by police in St Neots in September after he was found with a kitchen knife down his trousers.

At Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (15 January) he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and assault by beating.

PC Dan Green said: "There is a misconception that carrying a weapon will keep you safe and young people are often under pressure to do that. All it really does is put the carrier and their friends in greater danger."

The boy was referred to the youth offender panel for nine months and told to pay £85 costs and £50 compensation. Forfeiture and destruction of the knife was also ordered.