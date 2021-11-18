News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:28 PM November 18, 2021
Updated: 4:07 PM November 18, 2021
A1307: Teenager dies in fatal crash on slip road near Fen Drayton.

A teenager has died following a two-vehicle crash near Fen Drayton.

The incident happened at just after 7pm yesterday (November 17) on the slip road to the A1307 dual carriageway at the junction of Cambridge Road and Mill Road at Fen Drayton.

The collision involved a white motorcycle and a white Audi A1. The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old boy from Swavesey, died of his injuries at the scene.

Police appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch via web chat or call: 101, quoting incident 447 of 17 November.

