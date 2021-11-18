Breaking

A teenager has died following a two-vehicle crash near Fen Drayton.

The incident happened at just after 7pm yesterday (November 17) on the slip road to the A1307 dual carriageway at the junction of Cambridge Road and Mill Road at Fen Drayton.

The collision involved a white motorcycle and a white Audi A1. The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old boy from Swavesey, died of his injuries at the scene.

Police appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch via web chat or call: 101, quoting incident 447 of 17 November.