Police were called at 9.56pm on Friday to reports of a stabbing in the High Street. Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment. Three teenage boys, one aged 15 and two aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. One of the 16-year-old boys, from Cambourne, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). He was remanded to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday). The other two boys have been bailed to return to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge on June 21. Detective Inspector David Savill said: