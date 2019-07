On Saturday, the police's southern impact team raided the flat, in Ermine Street, which was believed to be linked to the supply of drugs.

After using a ladder to climb into a window, officers arrested a suspected 'county lines' dealer, and found a class A drugs and money.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "A 17-year-old from Northamptonshire was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

"He was arrested at about 3. He has since been released under investigation."