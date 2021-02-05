Teenager arrested in connection with catalytic converter theft

Published: 11:10 AM February 5, 2021

Teenager arrested in connection with catalytic convertor thefts following a call from a member of the public. - Credit: Archant

A teenager from Ramsey has been arrested in connection with catalytic convertor thefts following a call from a member of the public.

Police were called just before 1am this morning, Friday February 5, with reports of interference with a vehicle in Harvester Way, Fengate.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a catalytic converter and going equipped for theft, he is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Anyone with concerns around suspicious activity is urged to report it to police online either via www.cambs.police.uk/report or through the online webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH. Always dial 999 if you believe a crime is in action.

Advice on how to best protect your vehicle’s catalytic convertor from being stolen can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/2Ms8zpL.