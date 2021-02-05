News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Teenager arrested in connection with catalytic converter theft

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:10 AM February 5, 2021   
Teenager arrested in connection with catalytic convertor thefts following a call from a member of the public.

Teenager arrested in connection with catalytic convertor thefts following a call from a member of the public. - Credit: Archant

A teenager from Ramsey has been arrested in connection with catalytic convertor thefts following a call from a member of the public. 

Police were called just before 1am this morning, Friday February 5, with reports of interference with a vehicle in Harvester Way, Fengate. 

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a catalytic converter and going equipped for theft, he is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough. 

Anyone with concerns around suspicious activity is urged to report it to police online either via www.cambs.police.uk/report or through the online webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH. Always dial 999 if you believe a crime is in action. 

Advice on how to best protect your vehicle’s catalytic convertor from being stolen can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/2Ms8zpL

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A large scale Covid-19 centre is due to open in Huntingdon on February 1.

Large scale vaccine centre opens in Huntingdon today (February 1)

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
There are plans to bring jobs to St Neots as part of a new Masterplan. 

New Masterplan to bring business growth and jobs to St Neots

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Buckden flooding

Family home flooded in Buckden due to 'tree roots clogging up drains'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Serjeants Close in Ramsey

Police hand out Covid fines to group gathering at house in Ramsey

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus