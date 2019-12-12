The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in Morrisons car park in Broad Street, Cambourne, with two friends on the evening of 24 May when he began shouting at the man, 18, and his girlfriend, 17.

The pair confronted one another and again began arguing. In a split-second, the boy plunged a knife into the man's abdomen before running away.

The victim's girlfriend phoned police and officers from a nearby station raced to the scene with first aid kits before the victim was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital for emergency surgery.

The blade narrowly missed arteries and following the surgery the victim was placed in an induced coma before undergoing a further operation.

The boy responsible was identified by witnesses and arrested two days later at his home.

He was handed a 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (11 December) after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place at an earlier hearing. He was also given a 91 day activity order, three month curfew and a five year restraining order.

DC Joe Passby said: "What started as a minor argument resulted in a horrendous and needless injury due to his decision to carry and then use a knife. A young man was left fighting for his life. This unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated.

"I hope today's sentence brings a sense of closure for the victim and allows him to move on with his life."

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.