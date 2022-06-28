13-year-old helped to rescue distressed paddleboarders
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
A 13-year-old girl helped to save two paddleboarders in distress, when she transported two firefighters to the scene.
Teams from Cottenham, Huntingdon and Cambridge were called to the incident in Needingworth, at 10:30am on Sunday (June 26).
The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service teams commandeered a passing boat, where 13-year-old Beau was at the helm.
Beau successfully delivered the firefighters to the paddleboarders, and returned them all to safety.
No injuries to the paddleboarders were reported, following the incident.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters from Cottenham, Huntingdon and Cambridge were called to two paddleboarders in distress on the River Ouse in Needingworth...
"...Crews commandeered a passing boat, where 13-year-old Beau got two firefighters to the scene to rescue the paddle borders and brought them back safely.
Most Read
- 1 Police searching for missing man discover body
- 2 Jail for man who boasted he was the St Ives 'weed man'
- 3 Outdoor inflatable water park returns to Huntingdonshire
- 4 Huntingdon and Peterborough hospitals bring back masks after rise in Covid numbers
- 5 Woman has 'medical episode' during A1(M) crash
- 6 Thousands come together at RAF Wyton for Armed Forces Day
- 7 John Major's 'bad luck' comment is 'absolutely disgraceful' says son of victim
- 8 13-year-old helped to rescue distressed paddleboarders
- 9 Two-day closure set for B661 between Great Staughton and Grafham Water
- 10 Car rolled in crash on A14
"A big thank you to Beau and her guardian for their assistance in our rescue!"