13-year-old helped to rescue distressed paddle borders

A 13-year-old girl helped to save two paddle borders in distress, when she transported two firefighters to the scene.

Teams from Cottenham, Huntingdon and Cambridge were called to the incident in Needingworth, at 10:30am on Sunday (June 26).

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service teams commandeered a passing boat, where 13-year-old Beau was at the helm.

Beau successfully delivered the firefighters to the paddle borders, and returned them all to safety.

No injuries to the paddle borders were reported, following the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters from Cottenham, Huntingdon and Cambridge were called to two paddle borders in distress on the River Ouse in Needingworth...

"...Crews commandeered a passing boat, where 13-year-old Beau got two firefighters to the scene to rescue the paddle borders and brought them back safely.

"A big thank you to Beau and her guardian for their assistance in our rescue!"