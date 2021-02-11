Published: 7:00 AM February 11, 2021

Bailey is joined by her dad, Steven, to model the t-shirts that are on sale now. - Credit: Family

A talented 15-year-old from Huntingdon is raising awareness of hidden disabilities by designing funky slogan T-shirts in a bid to stop bullying.

Bailey Marshall-Law, who attends Sawtry Village Academy, turned her arty ideas into reality and has already had dozens of orders since sharing her T-shirts online last week.

Parents Aneeta and Steven were keen to support Bailey in her venture – with proceeds from every sale going to charity.

The T-shirts are priced at £15 and come in different sizes with slogans such as 'Different is my Normal' and 'Blatant Ability'.

It’s been a project close to the family’s heart, who have seen Bailey struggle growing up with various conditions, including dyspraxia.

Mum Aneeta, who runs a recruitment business, said: “Bailey struggles to be accepted, and has masked a lot of her traits to try and fit in.

“She said to me that she really wants people to understand that those who have hidden disabilities are not ‘freaks’ but just different – and that’s okay.

“Bailey sat and thought what could she do to change people’s perspective on disability; and then came up with these slogans and catchy words to turn negatives into positives.”

Since the T-shirts appeared online on Friday (February 5), Bailey has been inundated with support.

The family aim to support the Dyspraxia Foundation and another local charity – which they are yet to decide upon.

“I am so proud and we are overwhelmed by the response we’ve had,” Aneeta said.

“Over the weekend I have just seen Bailey’s confidence grow and seeing all the wonderful messages of support has meant everything to her.”

And the family are even on a mission to get the backing of Bailey’s favourite TV chefs – Gordon Ramsey, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix.

“Bailey is really passionate about cooking,” Aneeta added.

“She would really love it if an influencer could help raise the profile of her work – and for her three favourite celebrity chefs to get involved would be amazing.

“This whole project has been a real family affair – and even her twin brother Joshua is helping with the planning.”

To order one of Bailey’s T-shirts email Aneeta at aneeta@parkerharris.com.