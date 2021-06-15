Teen raises £1,800 for cancer charity in virtual run to football club
- Credit: Family
A sporty teenager from St Neots has raised more than £1,800 for charity by completing a virtual run to his favourite football club after his grandad was diagnosed with cancer.
BIlly Fawcett knew he wanted to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK when his grandad John started treatment for the condition.
The 14-year-old, who is often spotted out and about in the town, set himself the challenge of running the distance from St Neots Town FC to Bradford City AFC.
His virtual run sees him aiming to compete the 144-mile trek to Valley Parade in Bradford that is home to the club he supports alongside his dad.
Mum Ingrid said: “We are so proud of his achievement, especially my dad who is starting treatment for Prostate Cancer in August.”
And even former Bradford City FC captain Gary Jones has showed his support for Billy on his fundraiser.
To donate to Billy’s campaign visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/billy-fawcett?fbclid=IwAR3j3wDDiQZfl9SvufLPx4u7kOenKSZu280X7HRH5y_WyNba-yitD2aTnk0
