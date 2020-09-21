A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of having class B drugs – and two air pistols were confiscated – after a house was raided in Godmanchester. Picture: CAMBS POLICE A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of having class B drugs – and two air pistols were confiscated – after a house was raided in Godmanchester. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The house in Merton Walk was raided under section eight of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act this morning (September 21).

Officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by colleagues from the St Neots neighbourhood and rural crime teams.

Inside the home they found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia and a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Two air pistols were also confiscated.

A 20-year-old man is helping officers with their inquiries after a small cannabis grow was also found at the property.

PC Tom Russell of the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “We continue to proactively act on intelligence as part of our ongoing efforts to rid our streets of illegal drugs.

“I would encourage anybody with information about illegal drug activity to report it to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

More information on drug dealing, and how to report it, is available at: https://bit.ly/32Mwzcl