A St Neots man who was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of 12-week old Teddie Mitchell, has been re-bailed today (February 18) to allow for further investigations.

Teddie, aged 12 weeks, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, on November 11 after sustaining injuries on November 1.

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested after the baby's death on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been re-bailed until April 22.

The woman arrested on suspicion of the same offence was already on bail until May 1.

An inquest into the death of Teddie opened on November 21 last year.

The hearing which took place at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, was told that Teddie Mitchell's body could not be released as there were a "number of specialist examinations" which still needed to be carried out.

Senior coroner David Heming explained that Teddie's body could not be released for burial until all the investigations and scans had been completed.

The cause of death has not been ascertained and an investigation into the circumstances of the baby's death are ongoing.