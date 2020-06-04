The man and woman charged in connection with the death of 12-week-old Teddie Mitchelll have appeared in court.

Kane Mitchell, 30, of no fixed abode, but formerly of St Neots, has been charged with the baby’s murder.

Lucci Smith, 29, of Pattison Court, St Neots, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Thursday). There were no applications for bail from either defendant and both were remanded in custody.

No pleas were entered and the case has been adjourned until July 3 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional date for the trial has been set for November 30, 2020.