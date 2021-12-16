Investment in technology is helping to inspire the next generation of technologists and innovators at Sawtry Village Academy.

Students and staff at the school, which is part of Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), will benefit from a huge refurbishment of the technology department including the creation of new classroom areas and investment in state-of-the-art equipment.

The most recent addition is a £4,500 laser cutter which has been funded in part by easyfundraising – a platform which collects free funds for the school as parents and staff shop online via referral links from Tesco or Amazon.

Laser cutters are increasingly being integrated into the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curriculum as one of the ways to give students transferable skills for their future careers.

Zoe Etherington - Credit: Sawtry Village College

Simon Parsons, Headteacher of Sawtry Village Academy, said: “At Sawtry Village Academy, we strive for a high-quality learning environment where young people can learn to become successful, confident, responsible, and employable individuals.

“This investment into our technology department will help to nurture the student talent we have in subjects such as textiles, 3D Design, food technology and graphics.

“The installation of our new laser cutter is already proving popular with students able to create precise prototypes of their designs. We can also use it create internal signage for the school.”

Year 12 student Daniel Malachowski said: “I hope to have a career in interior design or architecture and the subjects offered at Sawtry Village Academy are teaching me valuable knowledge and skills towards this.

Left to Right: Zoe Etherington and Daniel Malachowski. - Credit: Sawtry Village College

“Subjects such as 3D Design allow you to think in a creative way so you can solve problems. It’s also a lot of fun.”

Sarah Wilson, Executive Principal at CMAT, said: “This substantial financial investment in technology is part of our ongoing commitment to the village of Sawtry. We want all students in the area who choose to go onto Sawtry Village Academy, including those at Sawtry Junior Academy and the future primary school, to benefit.

“At CMAT, we believe in developing a curriculum that stretches and challenges all students and builds career aspiration. By integrating a focus on technology, we can join the dots between school and future careers to ensure our young people are in high demand for the rest of their working lives.”