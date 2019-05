During an interview on This Morning, Mr Djanogly, said that he was sorry to see the Prime Minister resign due to the circumstances, but admits that she misread the need for a "consensus position" at the last election.

Mr Djanogly said: "This is a woman who feels so deeply about her country and party, and we have seen this the whole time she has been Prime Minister.

"Unfortunately she came into a parliament who were divided by Brexit. She has shown enormous resilience and has been very brave, but we do need to recognise that mistakes were made.

"I feel that she called for a general election at the wrong time, and she had to deal with the fact that a deal was made with an opposition party, which took too much time for people to come round to her.

"I admire her and agree with her as we need someone to take over who understands the circumstances. I am sure that she will have a degree of frustration about this, and we must all understand that politics is harsh sometimes.

"I think she has done the right thing by agreeing to stay on until the next person can be chosen. That is the right way to handle it. As for who is next, I will be listening carefully to all those who are presented as the new leader so that I can make a decision and feel that whoever does it will have to have a balanced number of MPs in the party. "

Theresa May announced she was stepping down as Conservative Party leader on the steps of Number 10 at around 10.30am this morning.

She confirmed she will be leaving on June 7.

Mrs May became tearful towards the end of the speech when she told the waiting media that serving as prime minister had been "the honour of my life".

Ms Mayer continued: "This has been a disastrous Premiership that has further torn the country apart. But what we need now is not a Tory leadership contest but a General Election. Its time for the Tories to admit they have no plan for Britain and put the country first."

Theresa May will continue to serve as prime minister while a Conservative leadership contest takes place in the next few weeks.

Mrs May was under pressure to quit after a backlash from her own MPs against her Brexit plan. Parliament has rejected her withdrawal agreement three times.

Theresa May was elected Conservative MP for Maidenhead in May 1997.

During her time in opposition she held a number of positions including shadow secretary for education.

Under David Cameron she served as home secretary from May 2010 to July 2016 - the longest period of time any politician has held that position.

She became prime minister in July 2016, succeeding Mr Cameron, who resigned in the wake of the EU referendum.