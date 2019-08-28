Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spent the afternoon tackling a fire in Sawtry Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spent the afternoon tackling a fire in Sawtry

Managing Director of Wedge Group Galvanizing Ltd, Chris Woolridge, has praised his entire team for "unwavering support in ensuring business as usual" for the firm following the blaze.

Some 15 fire engines were called to a stretch of Old North Road amid reports of a burning building, with the B1043 between the junction of St Andrews Road and the A1 southbound closed by emergency services for a number of hours.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene at midday, alongside the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) operational support unit, which was called to provide air support to the service.

Residents in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed, whilst the fire service tackled the blaze.

Firefighters left the scene at around 5.15pm. The cause of the fire is unknown, pending an investigation.

Chris Woolridge said: "I would like to thank the fire brigade for attending, containing and ultimately putting the fire out. A particular thank you to the member of the public who made the timely emergency call.

"No one was in the building when the fire started and thankfully no one was injured as a result. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the cause.

"I'd also like to offer my personal and heartfelt thanks to the whole team at East Anglian Galvanizing. Our contingency plans were immediately enacted and as a result East Anglian Galvanizing remains very much open for business, ensuring our customers continue to be provided with the service they have come to expect.

"With 14 plants located across the UK, we also have the facilities and capabilities to support East Anglian Galvanizing to ensure customers have an uninterrupted service."