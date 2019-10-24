Hemingfords United unveiled new kits for its three senior teams and colts sides at the start of the season but, instead of hosting a sponsor, the kit for the A team will feature the Macmillan logo.

The club chose the cancer charity to honour Jill Gammon, who was a long-serving volunteer at the club bar. Jill had fundraised for many years for Macmillan before her death from cancer.

Earlier this month, club officials presented Jill's brother, Owen, and sisters Ali and Susan with a framed A team shirt before the kick-off of an A team match at Hemingford Pavilion.

The framed shirt will be displayed in the Hemingford Pavilion and promote a Just Giving page, which is aiming to raise £500 for the charity.

The family have very a long association with the football club, Owen, and Ali's husband Richard, played for the first team and went on to manage the reserve team. Ali's son, Scott, played for the club too.

Ali ran the pavilion bar for many years, with Jill working behind the bar most Saturdays. Jill's dad, Jimmy, also had links with the club as manager and player, and in his later years, as vice president.

A spokesman for the club said: "We are pleased to support Macmillan and especially the family with their strong ties to the football club. We will be supporting Macmillan for two years and then look for a new charity when we change kits again."

If you would like to make a donation to the Jill Gammon Foundation, go to the Just Giving website and search for Jill Gammon.