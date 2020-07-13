Brave Rebecca Griffiths lost her battle with cancer but runners still raise money in her memory. Pictures: TEAM BEX Brave Rebecca Griffiths lost her battle with cancer but runners still raise money in her memory. Pictures: TEAM BEX

Mum-of-two Rebecca lost her courageous battle with cancer in 2016 aged 34 – defying the odds to inspire friends, colleagues and even fellow cancer patients to take up running during her treatment.

She managed to raise more than £80,000 for the Hunts Community Cancer Network, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Bowel Cancer UK after setting up Team Bex.

For the past three years, the group has gathered in her memory to take part in the Huntingdon Parkrun to continue to raise money.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic; runners decided to raise money by completing individual runs, walks and cycles in their area – clocking up the miles and sharing their photos under the hashtag #rememberingBex.

The event ran from June 23 Rebecca’s birthday to the anniversary of her death on July 1.

Every penny raised will go to Bowel Cancer UK.

Claire Hurst, Rebecca’s sister, said the special event means her memory inspires so many to keep active.

“Every year we mark the whole week other than just the day Rebecca passed away, but we had to make changes this year due to lockdown,” Claire said.

“Members of the group still wanted to something so they decided that they would go out and do their own runs and then post on the Facebook page.

“Rebecca continues to inspire people who did not even know her.

“Many people have not even run since she passed away, but now they want to put their tops on and get involved.

“It means so much to me and shows that she will never be forgotten and I received so many messages from people during the week.”

Claire shared a touching message sent from one runner, which read: “If it wasn’t for Bex I wouldn’t be encouraged to push myself and strive towards sometimes seemingly impossible goals.

“The legacy she has left has built an amazing team full of friendships and encouragement.”

Rebecca was a Cambridgeshire police sergeant who was diagnosed with inoperable bowel and liver cancer in August 2014.

Team Bex - with their bright pink clothing - have taken part in several local running events in recent years.

Donate by visiting the JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/Rebecca-Griffiths4

