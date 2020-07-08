The college has achieved the Early Career Development Quality Mark (ECDQM) which is valid for three years.

In feedback provided to the secondary school, the assessor commented that Abbey College demonstrated “good practice in helping to develop NQTs”.

It then went on to say the school’s NQTs “appreciated and valued the joint observations” and that “feedback is in depth, precise, analytical and areas for development are mutually agreed”.

In a letter addressed to the college, assessor, Dr Simone Whitehouse said: “Your provision for teachers in the early stages of their career shows excellent practice and is broader than the duties outlined in the national guidance for NQT induction.

He continued: “It is organised, rigorous and enables new teachers to have a voice in their induction programme and to feel valued.”

Andy Christoforou, headteacher at Abbey College, said: “I am extremely proud of this achievement, which will help raise the profile of Abbey College as an employer and promote the outstanding mentoring taking place in our college.

“We believe in ensuring all staff are challenged to the best of their ability, while supporting their wellbeing and future progression. We are looking forward to continuing to build on this provision even further in the future.”

In order to achieve the award, the college completed a self-evaluation on the support, processes and provision in place at the college for new teachers. An assessor then visited the college to review the evaluation and explore the processes further in order to confirm the judgements made.

After successfully completing the assessment, Abbey College will benefit from a certification recognising the effective provision, as well as a wall plaque to display at the college.

The school, in Hollow Lane, in Ramsey, has 1800 pupils and has its own sixth form.

For more information about the college, visit: www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk.