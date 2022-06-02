Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Cake and history to celebrate the Jubilee in Godmanchester

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:00 PM June 2, 2022
There were celebrations for the Jubilee at Godmanchester Baptist Church.

There were celebrations for the Jubilee at Godmanchester Baptist Church. - Credit: DAVID ROOTHAM

More than 40 people attended the seniors Tuesday Treat free café at Godmanchester Baptist Church to celebrate the jubilee.

They watched three films about the Queen’s life and enjoyed some special cakes and took part in a quiz about the life of the Queen.

There was also a table with memorabilia linked to the Queens memorabilia which had been provided by those who attended the event. Everyone enjoyed the morning's celebrations.  

Celebrations at the Godmanchester Baptist Church included a film about the Queen.

Celebrations at the Godmanchester Baptist Church included a film about the Queen. - Credit: DAVID ROOTHAM


Godmanchester News

Don't Miss

A metal wall with Toolstation branding.

New Toolstation branch to open in Huntingdon

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A brown dog looking up at the camera.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police dog helped find drugs and knife in Ramsey

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Gamlingay-born Jeremy Irvine is in the running to be the next 007, according to William Hill

Film

Irvine... Jeremy Irvine: Cambridgeshire actor tipped to be next 007

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Police arrested a man in his 20s after a ram raid at Tesco Extra, Bar Hill

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Young man arrested after cashpoint ram raid at Tesco in Bar Hill

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon