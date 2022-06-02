There were celebrations for the Jubilee at Godmanchester Baptist Church. - Credit: DAVID ROOTHAM

More than 40 people attended the seniors Tuesday Treat free café at Godmanchester Baptist Church to celebrate the jubilee.

They watched three films about the Queen’s life and enjoyed some special cakes and took part in a quiz about the life of the Queen.

There was also a table with memorabilia linked to the Queens memorabilia which had been provided by those who attended the event. Everyone enjoyed the morning's celebrations.

