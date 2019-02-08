Contemporary restaurant and bar, The Taproom is donating £1 for every Taproom burger, veggie burger or grilled cheese sandwich sold to children’s charity Embrace Child Victims of Crime (Embrace).

Embrace, which has an office in the town, provides a range of different support to help children affected by serious crime, cope, recover and fulfil their potential.

Last year, 671 children and young people across Cambridgeshire received its help, ranging from counselling and specialist therapy, to practical help for day-to-day needs and family trips and breaks.

The children had either survived or witnessed serious crimes such as sexual abuse, violence and neglect, or had lost a loved one to homicide.

The Taproom, in Bridge Street, has previously supported the charity and the latest initiative is the brainchild of head chef Jimmy Adams.

Jimmy is a keen supporter of Embrace and has already raised more than £1,000 for the charity after completing the Victoria Park Half Marathon last October.

“Embrace is an amazing charity that makes a massive difference to thousands of children each, including hundreds in Cambridgeshire,” he said.

“By launching our new menu, I hope it will encourage people to buy and donate and also help to raise more awareness of the services that Embrace offer. Customers can be confident that every penny raised through this scheme will go back into helping local children.”

Embrace chief executive Anne Campbell said: “Jimmy and The Taproom have been very supportive of our charity and we’re delighted with this new scheme which means people can ‘dine out and do good’ at the same time. We hope the extra incentive sends burger sales through the roof.”

To find out more about the work of Embrace visit www.embracecvoc.org.uk.