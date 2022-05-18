Promotion
Craft beer team celebrates successful first year with Locals Fest 2022
- Credit: The Filling Station
A craft beer tap room and bottle shop is marking its first birthday with a festival to highlight top quality local breweries.
The Filling Station in St Ives stocks more than 200 craft beers, sourced from a mixture of local breweries and new start-ups, and a state of the art tap wall.
They’re celebrating their first birthday during the bank holiday weekend, on Saturday, May 28 from 12noon (until late), with a 10 line tap take-over featuring the best local breweries.
And you’re invited to join them. Buying a ticket for £10 secures you a place at the event. That £10 is given back in beer tokens, fully redeemable to spend on the day.
Founder Matthew Kelly used to work for a large brewing company, and noticed a change in people’s drinking habits.
He decided to set up his own business, having a 40ft shipping container converted into a shop.
“We know the area and its breweries, and keep up to date with the emerging ones. There are new ones all the time, and we’re glad to be able to give local breweries a platform.”
These include Brewboard of Cambridge. IVO Brewery of St Ives, Nene Valley Brewery in Oundle, Wylde Sky in Cambridge and Baron Brewing in Buntingford.
This first year has seen them organise an Oktoberfest and they also created a Christmas beer with a local brewer.
“People all get behind these initiatives, it’s brilliant to have such amazing support.
"We have had a beer garden since April, which is great now people are going out more.
"We have wooden benches, shrubs, wood chipped and grass areas plus a few garden games.
"For the festival, we will have a DJ playing and Eric’s Fish and Chips will be providing the food.”
To buy your tickets, go to The Filling Station, Abbey Retail Park, Harrison Way, St Ives, Cambridgeshire, PE27 4AE or visit thefilling-station.com