A poppy to colour. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT ROYAL BRITISH LEGION A poppy to colour. Picture: DUNMOW AND DISTRICT ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

The White Horse, in Great North Road, will donate 25p to The Royal British Legion for every pub poppy window.

They are encouraging local children to take part in the event – with competition prizes up for grabs for the best ones.

There will be three different categories for children to take part from under-fives, five to nine and 10 plus.

Stuart Clements from the pub said: “We have got a big frontage to the pub which is not in use at the moment, so we thought how special it would be to flood it with pictures of poppies.

“We are hoping that it will get young people involved and local schools.

“It’s going to be strange this year due to Covid, but we still want to do our best to remember.”

Children can draw their own poppy or use an template and post it through the pub door - even after its closure on Thursday.