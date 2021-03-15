Womens' Safety: Take part in our Hunts Post survey
- Credit: MPS
The tragic death of Sarah Everard has led to calls for more to be done to make women feel safer in the UK.
Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Sarah's murder after the 33-year-old disappeared when walking home to Brixton from Clapham in south London last week.
Many have taken to social media following Sarah's disappearance to share their experiences of being harassed, followed, catcalled and more, when out walking alone.
They have also shared measures taken to help them feel safer - such as clutching their keys, taking 'well-lit' routes and making sure somebody knows where they are.
We have created a survey to find out what you think. Do you feel safe? Do you think more could be done to make the streets safer?
Take part in our survey and you can also email editor Debbie Davies at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.
Most Read
- 1 Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 15
- 2 Womens' Safety: Take part in our Hunts Post survey
- 3 Quaint village of Waresley has plenty of beauty spots for country walks
- 4 Village Focus: Bluntisham is home to a famous author
- 5 New walking routes will explore Huntingdonshire's rich heritage
- 6 Huntingdon woman praises NSPCC for their support
- 7 Face covering family-run business in St Neots creates jobs and supports charity
- 8 Messages of thanks for St Ives medical centre
- 9 Bluntisham is a thriving and caring community
- 10 Tiny community of Waresley set up Bluebell group for Covid support