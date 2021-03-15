Published: 4:31 PM March 15, 2021

The tragic death of Sarah Everard has led to calls for more to be done to make women feel safer in the UK.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Sarah's murder after the 33-year-old disappeared when walking home to Brixton from Clapham in south London last week.

Many have taken to social media following Sarah's disappearance to share their experiences of being harassed, followed, catcalled and more, when out walking alone.

They have also shared measures taken to help them feel safer - such as clutching their keys, taking 'well-lit' routes and making sure somebody knows where they are.

We have created a survey to find out what you think. Do you feel safe? Do you think more could be done to make the streets safer?

