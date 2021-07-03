Published: 3:08 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM July 3, 2021

England manager Gareth says his team are well prepared. - Credit: PA IMAGES

England will attempt to qualify for their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years when they face Ukraine at Euro 2020 today (Saturday) but how much do you know about Ukraine?

After playing their first four games at Wembley, Saturday's match in Italy's capital - at 20:00 BST - is England's first away from home at Euro 2020.

Southgate, who guided England to the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018, said: "Our players were used to playing in front of no fans last season and having to create their own atmosphere.

"You need leadership on the pitch in these moments and we have got some very good leaders."

Should England win, they would reach the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time since Euro 96.

They are undefeated at Euro 2020 and have yet to concede a goal.









