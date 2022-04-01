Many families will be plunged into fuel poverty this winter. - Credit: ARCHANT

Energy prices are set to rise by almost £700 a year for millions of households, as the new price cap on bills will come into affect today (April 1).

The new price cap will see average increases in fuel bills of around £693 - or 54 per cent - from £1,277 to £1,971 per year and this will hit people hard, especially those on low incomes, the elderly and families who will be left with some stark choices in the coming weeks and months.

Petrol prices have also surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with petrol at nearly £1.67 a litre and diesel at £1.79, both record highs for the UK.

Inflation has also jumped 6.2 per cent, a 30-year high for the country.

From April 6 this year, some will also see a 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance contributions and every time we go to the supermarket, it seems we are paying even more for basic items of food.

With prices and taxes increasing, we'd like to hear your thoughts and concerns on the cost of living. Are you struggling, have you had to cut back on some items, if so what. Have you used a foodbank?

Take part in our survey and we will report back on the results: