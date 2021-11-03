Published:
2:27 PM November 3, 2021
Aerial photographer Geoff Soden took these amazing images from the skies over Huntingdon on Tuesday.
They show work progressing on the Huntingdon viaduct, Portholme Meadow and Huntingdon town centre. There are also some close-ups of Huntingdon Railway Station and the area around the police headquarters.
This is what Huntingdon railway and the car park looks like from up above.
- Credit: GEOFF SODEN
A view of part of Huntingdon town centre.
- Credit: GEOFF SODEN
New road by police headquarters in Huntingdon.
- Credit: GEOFF SODEN
This is how the Huntingdon viaduct looked from the air on November 2.
- Credit: GEOFF SODEN
This image of the Huntingdon viaduct was captured on November 2 and shows work is still in progress.
- Credit: GEOFF SODEN
Portholm Meadow from the air.
- Credit: GEOFF SODEN
