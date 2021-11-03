News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Amazing photographs of Huntingdon from the air

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:27 PM November 3, 2021
What remains of the Huntingdon viaduct as seen from the air.

What remains of the Huntingdon viaduct from the air. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

Aerial photographer Geoff Soden took these amazing images from the skies over Huntingdon on Tuesday.

They show work progressing on the Huntingdon viaduct, Portholme Meadow and Huntingdon town centre. There are also some close-ups of Huntingdon Railway Station and the area around the police headquarters. 

This is what Huntingdon railway and the car park looks like from up above.

This is what Huntingdon railway and the car park looks like from up above. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

A view of part of Huntingdon town centre.

A view of part of Huntingdon town centre. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

New road by police headquarters in Huntingdon.

New road by police headquarters in Huntingdon. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

This is how the Huntingdon viaduct looked from the air on November 2.

This is how the Huntingdon viaduct looked from the air on November 2. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

This image of the Huntingdon viaduct was captured on November 2 and shows work is still in progress.

This image of the Huntingdon viaduct was captured on November 2 and shows work is still in progress. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

Portholm Meadow from the air.

Portholm Meadow from the air. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN




































