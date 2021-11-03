Gallery

What remains of the Huntingdon viaduct from the air. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

Aerial photographer Geoff Soden took these amazing images from the skies over Huntingdon on Tuesday.

They show work progressing on the Huntingdon viaduct, Portholme Meadow and Huntingdon town centre. There are also some close-ups of Huntingdon Railway Station and the area around the police headquarters.

This is what Huntingdon railway and the car park looks like from up above. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

A view of part of Huntingdon town centre. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

New road by police headquarters in Huntingdon. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

This is how the Huntingdon viaduct looked from the air on November 2. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

This image of the Huntingdon viaduct was captured on November 2 and shows work is still in progress. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN

Portholm Meadow from the air. - Credit: GEOFF SODEN











































































































































