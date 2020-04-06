Officers were treated to a bag of snacks and card from the Hutingdonshire Muslim Community Group, lunch from Tesco in Ramsey and a box of chocolates from a mystery shopper.

“The generosity of members of the public and on this occasion the Huntingdon Muslim Community Group never ceases to amaze,” officers from Cambridgeshire police said.

“We found a bag of goodies left for staff at Huntingdon Police Station on Monday, so thank you.”

Sandwiches, crisps and drinks were provided by Tesco staff in Neil Way, Ramsey.

Policing Huntingdonshire tweeted: “Huge thank you #Tesco Ramsey for providing these refreshments.

“Thank you also to all the considerate shoppers heeding the advice from staff and the government.

“A final thank you to the kind member of public providing the chocolates too.”