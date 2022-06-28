Cllr Bon Webster, Cllr Paul Bishop, Cllr K Bishop with the boxes of surveys ready to go out in the village. - Credit: LPPC

Little Paxton Parish Council has launched a survey seeking the views of people in the village to understand how to plan for the future.

The document will give residents the chance to have a say in making Little Paxton an "even better" place to live.

A copy of the survey has been delivered to every household in the village and residents can complete it drop it off at one of nine collection points that have been set up.

There is also an online version with access via a QR code. Survey questions include sections on safety, community events, information and communication, retail, leisure, environment and climate change, roads and pathways, youth facilities, education, housing and transport.

Cllr Paul Bishop said: "We would like as many residents as possible to complete the survey. It is a great opportunity to help shape the village for the next five years.

"The 2018 Community Led Plan survey resulted in better village amenities, improved street lighting and Bands in the Park outdoor concerts."

The collection boxes for the surveys are located at Little Paxton Primary School, Little Paxton Pharmacy, St James’s Church, the Co-op, The Anchor, Paxton Pits Visitors' Centre, the village hall, The Hub (Kingfisher Church) and Parkway Premier.

Closing date is July 25.