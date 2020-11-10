Anil Sharma the Director of Alconbury Pharmacy believes when you support local businesses you are supporting the community.

Anil said: “I think it is vital to put back into the local community by offering lots of services that help local people.

“We are a small pharmacy who employ people from the local area.

“We understand our customers and offer services tailored to their needs, for example we provide a FREE prescription delivery service in Alconbury, Brampton, Huntingdon, Sawtry, Stilton and all other surrounding villages within 24 hours of receiving the prescription.

Our pharmacy currently uses more than five different medicine suppliers which means less stock shortages for our patients compared to other local pharmacies.

We also provide FREE parking, free NHS flu vaccinations, free sharps returns service and stock a large range of palliative care medications.

Our pharmacy also offers FREE advice on all healthcare related matters and free face to face consultations with a pharmacist.

We are the only pharmacy in Huntingdonshire that provides all these services FREE OF CHARGE.

If you live in any of the above areas you can phone the pharmacy on 01480 896630 to register for our FREE delivery prescription service.