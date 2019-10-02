The golden Slimming World party The golden Slimming World party

Members from the three groups enjoyed a golden inspired Slimming World party where they celebrated Slimming World's birthday.

At Stukeley Meadows on September 24, members also took part in a balloon release, where they wrote down on a label tag what they are most proud of and released them.

Kelly Gonçalves consultant for Stukeley Meadows and Godmanchester said: "I absolutely loved throwing our golden parties at both of my groups - celebrating success together, motivating each other, giving support and sharing inspiration is what Slimming World is all about. It was so good to see members enjoying the event with a new sense of confidence in them."

The balloon release The balloon release

The parties aim to celebrate Slimming World's 50 years and parties have been held in all 19,000 Slimming World groups up and down the UK and Ireland throughout September.