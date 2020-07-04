Police officers will be out on patrol this weekend after lockdown easing measures allow pubs and restaurants to finally open their doors

Cambridgeshire police are asking members of the public to act responsibly and officers will be engaging with the public and ensuring everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

Chief constable, Nick Dean, said: “It has been, and continues to be, a challenging time for Cambridgeshire and the whole country as we continue to navigate our way through this crisis.

“I want to thank our fantastic communities for pulling together during this difficult time, for adhering to the rules and helping others, these efforts really do make a difference.

“After months of normal life being on hold, I understand many will be keen for a taste of normality and will be looking forward to the weekend as pubs and restaurants across the county reopen their doors.

“However, there are still social distancing measures in place and I urge people to respect and follow the guidelines set by each establishment.

“We will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the rules. Enforcement is a last resort, but a step we will take if necessary.

“I want everyone to be able to go out and have a good time, to enjoy themselves, but in a responsible manner. Please drink sensibly and be sure you plan how you’re getting home. Needless to say, we will not tolerate crime or anti-social behaviour or violence towards my officers, staff or any other emergency services workers.

“Finally, I want to thank the public for their continued cooperation and wish them a safe and happy weekend with their loved ones.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary will be working closely with partner agencies and other emergency services colleagues across the county to keep people safe.

Marcus Bailey, chief operating Officer at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “As an ambulance trust we are always planning ahead and risk assessing.

“With pubs and restaurants reopening, there is clearly potential for increased call-outs and we are asking the public to drink responsibly and respect the guidelines put in place by businesses and the government, such as social distancing and regular hand washing.

“We have put in place contingencies to deal with the increased activity but are hopeful they will not be needed and our staff will be left to deal with urgent cases.

“The safety of our patients and staff is of paramount importance to us and we hope the public will enjoy themselves safely and sensibly.”

Finally, Paul Clarke, group commander for Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We know people will be looking forward to the weekend as restrictions ease, but we want to encourage people to enjoy it safely.

“When making plans to go out, please ensure you include safe ways to get home, especially if consuming alcohol. People often make the mistake of driving the morning after, but will still have alcohol in their system, making them over the limit to drive.

“We’d also urge people to take extra care near our waterways and make sure they look out for their friends.”