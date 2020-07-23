The association is looking for people to create a display of what they would like their holiday to be in their front gardens, which other residents can see and enjoy.

The Family Summer Holiday event is designed to bring a bit of fun to the town after the community association was forced to cancel its popular gala day and picnic in the park because of the pandemic - and there will be prizes for the best displays.

Now committee members Gary Sewell, Chris Broughton and Helen Galer are spearheading the holiday scheme for residents, especially when real holidays may be on hold.

Gary said: “Unfortunately the community association recently announced the cancellation of their summer events calendar due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic situation. These cancellations included the ever-popular family events including the gala day and the picnic in the park, both of which are planned to come back even bigger and better in 2021.

“However, the committee did not wish to see the Godmanchester community missing out on family fun in the summer, so have scheduled a Family Summer Holiday event which will take place at residents’ homes. It is hoped that many families in Godmanchester will take up this challenge and that some inventive displays will be created.”

Gary said: “The concept of the event is for families to bring their summer holiday to their front garden, balcony or even front of their house by means of depicting a display of what they may be doing, had planned to do or even would have liked to have done this summer.”

He said residents could create a sailing holiday, sunbathing by the pool or visiting a theme park.

The event will take place from August 1, with judging on August 8-9. There will prizes of £125, £75 and £50 for the best three displays.

Entry details are on the community association website, social media and posters around the town.