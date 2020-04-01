Godmanchester Community Association has cancelled the Gala Day on July 4 and the Picnic in the Park music event the following day, along with other activities during the summer.

Stephen Spencer, chairman, said they had no option but to call off the key events because of restrictions on gatherings imposed in a bid to beat the deadly virus.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make but everybody has to follow the regulations and it would have been foolish to try to continue,” Mr Spencer said. “We have to make sure that the wellbeing of those taking part was not compromised.

“I do know that we are looking at putting something very limited on if the situation improves.”

Mr Spencer said: “I deal a lot with the entertainments industry and they are on the floor now.”

Key gala events which have been axed are the bowls tournament, the angling contest and Adam’s “Rose” fishing contest, which all take place in June, as well as the main Gala Day and Picnic in the Park at the beginning of July.

Gala Day and Picnic in the Park attract hundreds of people to the recreation ground for the annual summer events.

Mr Spencer said it would not have been sensible to proceed in the hope that restrictions on gatherings would be lifted in time for the gala.

“The theme for Gala Day was the Olympics and the decision to put the Olympic Games back a year means that we already had a theme for next year,” he said.