The firm Backwoodsman Ltd has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for a licence that would allow it to host the Mistress Mary festival at Abbots Ripton Hall, in Abbots Ripton, from July 20-21.Mistress Mary and Secret Garden Party are both references to the early 20th century novel The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Abbots Ripton Hall is owned by Lord De Ramsey, and his son, Freddie Fellowes, is a director of Backwoodsman Ltd. In its application to the district council, the firm has requested a licence that would