From the air: work in progress on the A14 at Huntingdon From the air: work in progress on the A14 at Huntingdon

These images were taken on June 18 and pick out various landmarks.

You can see work on the A14 at Huntingdon in progress and the intricate project to remove the viaduct in Brampton Road.

Last week, we ran the story of Huntingdon Town Council’s Mayflower installation and here it can be seen from the air look quite different.

Geoff has also captured Huntingdon Railway Station and a shot of the town.

Huntingdon Railway Station from the air Huntingdon Railway Station from the air

A view of Huntingdon from the air A view of Huntingdon from the air

Work to remove the Huntingdon viaduct continues Work to remove the Huntingdon viaduct continues