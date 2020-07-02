Four-acre Mediterranean style garden open to the public in Kimbolton. Picture: NGS Four-acre Mediterranean style garden open to the public in Kimbolton. Picture: NGS

Wrights Farm is opening July 5 and 6, with tickets now on sale as part of the National Garden Scheme.

It is owned by Hetty and Russell Dean and features four acres, riverside paths and seating areas with open countryside views.

There are varied borders with bee and butterfly friendly planting and a formal walled vegetable garden alongside potting sheds and greenhouses.

The Mediterranean style courtyard has a dry garden with a paved entrance area with plenty of pots.

The National Garden Scheme is one of the largest funders of MacMillan Nurses and Marie Curie Cancer Care, as well as supporting many other nursing and caring charities.

The scheme was founded in 1927 and has raised a more than £58 million for these causes to date.

To book tickets visit: https://ngs.org.uk/shop/garden-tickets/east/cambridgeshire-wrights-farm-saturday-4th-july/

