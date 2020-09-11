Stukeleys Parish Council
The Stukeleys parish Council would like to invite submissions for the role of Project Leader for The Stukeleys Neighbourhood Plan.
Project manager - Neighbourhood Plan
The Stukeleys parish Council would like to invite submissions for the role of Project Leader for
The Stukeleys Neighbourhood Plan.
The role and responsibilities will include the complete overall management and creation of the plan from
start to publication.
Key considerations would include working closely with the Stukeleys Steering Group and the ability to achieve targets and deadlines at all stages of the plans creation.
Competencies should include experience of planning regulations and development management, as well as a good working knowledge of the Huntigdon District Plan.
Expressions of interest in the first instance should be submitted in writing by email to Ramune Mimienne clerk@thestukeleys-pc.gov.uk