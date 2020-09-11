Published: 11:00 PM September 11, 2020 Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020

The Stukeleys parish Council would like to invite submissions for the role of Project Leader for The Stukeleys Neighbourhood Plan.

Stukeleys Parish Council

Project manager - Neighbourhood Plan

The role and responsibilities will include the complete overall management and creation of the plan from

The Stukeleys Neighbourhood Plan.

The role and responsibilities will include the complete overall management and creation of the plan from

start to publication.

Key considerations would include working closely with the Stukeleys Steering Group and the ability to achieve targets and deadlines at all stages of the plans creation.

Competencies should include experience of planning regulations and development management, as well as a good working knowledge of the Huntigdon District Plan.

Expressions of interest in the first instance should be submitted in writing by email to Ramune Mimienne clerk@thestukeleys-pc.gov.uk