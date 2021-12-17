Students provide 'wellness packages' for the homeless
- Credit: RAMSEY ABBEY COLLEGE
Students from Abbey College in Ramsey have been collecting essential items to put into wellness packages to help support homeless people in Cambridgeshire.
As part of the annual initiative, which ran from November 29 until December 17, students in each form group chose a number between one and 25. Each student is then responsible for donating the item that is revealed on their numbered day.
Items include packaged food, cereal bars, and bottled water, as well as various other items such as toothpaste, gloves and hand warmers. These are then set to be collated into individual care packages by the Sixth Form Events Committee at the school to help spread Christmas cheer to those most in need.
As every form at the school has taken part, it is hoped more than 40 complete packages will be donated.
Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “It is no secret that this year has been especially hard for those who find themselves homeless. I am incredibly proud of all our amazing staff and students for showing such inspiring commitment to helping support these less fortunate individuals this Christmas.
“The community is at the heart of everything we do at Abbey College and the Countdown to Christmas initiative is one of the many ways we like to show how much we care. Our students have once again, gone above and beyond and have displayed a true passion for spreading positivity after the recent unprecedented events.”
“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this project possible and for their endless support throughout 2021. It is a privilege to see the difference we can make as a school.”
Most Read
- 1 Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours
- 2 Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old
- 3 Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
- 4 Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special educational needs
- 5 Best Dressed Window Competition winners announced
- 6 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
- 7 Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers
- 8 Ten more drink drivers lose their licences
- 9 Huntingdon Primary School brings food donations to Diamond Hampers
- 10 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
The wellness bags are being collated by the Sixth Form Events Committee at the school and will be distributed next week.
Lucy and Rosamund of the Events Committee, said: “We are so proud that we were able to receive so many donations to provide wellbeing bags to the homeless for Christmas.”
For more information about Abbey College, visit: www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk.