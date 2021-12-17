News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Students provide 'wellness packages' for the homeless

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM December 17, 2021
Students at Ramsey Abbey College have collected items for Wellness bags to support people who are homeless.

Students from Abbey College in Ramsey have been collecting essential items to put into wellness packages to help support homeless people in Cambridgeshire.

As part of the annual initiative, which ran  from November 29 until December 17, students in each form group chose a number between one and 25. Each student is then responsible for donating the item that is revealed on their numbered day.

Items include packaged food, cereal bars, and bottled water, as well as various other items such as toothpaste, gloves and hand warmers. These are then set to be collated into individual care packages by the Sixth Form Events Committee at the school to help spread Christmas cheer to those most in need.

As every form at the school has taken part, it is hoped more than 40 complete packages will be donated.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “It is no secret that this year has been especially hard for those who find themselves homeless. I am incredibly proud of all our amazing staff and students for showing such inspiring commitment to helping support these less fortunate individuals this Christmas.

“The community is at the heart of everything we do at Abbey College and the Countdown to Christmas initiative is one of the many ways we like to show how much we care. Our students have once again, gone above and beyond and have displayed a true passion for spreading positivity after the recent unprecedented events.”

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this project possible and for their endless support throughout 2021. It is a privilege to see the difference we can make as a school.”

The wellness bags are being collated by the Sixth Form Events Committee at the school and will be distributed next week.

Lucy and Rosamund of the Events Committee, said: “We are so proud that we were able to receive so many donations to provide wellbeing bags to the homeless for Christmas.”

For more information about Abbey College, visit: www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk.

