Teenagers across the district will be going back to school tomorrow morning to receive their results

Students will be able to collect their results from their school or college in the morning, usually from 10am. It is advisable for students to bring with them any acceptance letters and the relevant contact details for any sixth form or college that they're interested in attending, along with identification.

If you know someone who has received great results, or want to celebrate their success, please email their name, where they are from, what school they go to and the results, alongside a picture to Katie.ridley@archant.co.uk.