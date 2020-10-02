Posters by year 7 students at Sawtry Village College PICTURE: Sawtry Village College Posters by year 7 students at Sawtry Village College PICTURE: Sawtry Village College

Year seven students from Sawtry Village Academy enjoyed a trip to Hamerton Zoo Park after winning a poster competition.

The winning poster by Ava McLelland and the runner-up entries from Isabel Fairbairn and Sophie Watson will now be displayed at the zoo near Sawtry.

The students created the posters as part of their art course to inform the plight of animals under threat in the wild.

Kevin Terry, subject leader for art at the academy, said: “The standard of the posters this year has been very high from the whole of year seven.

“The three student posters chosen by Hamerton Zoo staff are highly imaginative, informative and skilful and deserved winners.

“The year seven endangered animal poster project has been a real success in raising awareness of the various risks to animals.”

The winners were treated to a tour of the zoo park and presented with certificates and prizes by a zookeeper.

Hamerton Zoo Park has many endangered species such as Syrian Brown Bears, Malayan Tigers and rare other rare animals.